FLORENCE, S.C. – The HopeHealth board of directors appointed two new members and the approval of a two-year strategic plan at its annual meeting.
Mark Buyck III, an attorney in Florence, and Jennifer Sabb, a retired school district administrator from Kingstree, have joined the board.
Board members are selected for their expertise in community affairs, local government, business development, social work and other philanthropic interests.
The 2020-2021 HopeHealth Board is chaired by Martina Love, an attorney. The vice chair is Ed Frye, a retired hospital administrator. Antonio Cooper, a school psychologist, is the secretary, and Marie Saleeby, a hospital administrator and senior vice president at McLeod Regional Medical Center, is the treasurer.
Directors are John Jebaily, broker; Joy Barnes, retired registered nurse; Mauro Diaz, volunteer physician; Ednaliz Rodriquez-Medina, physician/student; Barbara Brooks, retired nurse; Buzz Rogers, CPA, partner at Webster Rogers; Andre Dorsey, chief of public services for the Williamsburg County government; Teresa Myers Ervin, a Florence councilwoman; Sabb, retired school district administrator; and Buyck, an attorney.
The board voted for Saleeby, past chair, to continue on the board as treasurer. She has served HopeHealth for the past six years.
“Her knowledge of health care and her understanding of safety-net providers have truly been an asset to our company,” said Carl Humphries, HopeHealth's chief executive officer. “Under her leadership, we have been challenged to solidify our cash reserve, and that has prepared us well for the current challenges in health care. We are indebted to Marie and thankful for her leadership.”
During the first meeting of the new fiscal year, the members reviewed and approved HopeHealth’s strategic plan for 2020-2022, and they focused on three priority areas: community needs, employee recruitment and retention, and quality processes. The plan builds on the previous two-year strategic plan and includes specific goals and objectives designed to help HopeHealth navigate the next two years as a leader in providing affordable, accessible health care in the region.
In keeping with the Federally Qualified Health Center requirement that a majority of directors is served by the center, nine of the 14 board members call HopeHealth their primary health care home.
HopeHealth is a nonprofit leader in providing affordable, expert health care and infectious disease services for all ages in Aiken, Florence, Clarendon, Orangeburg and Williamsburg counties. The federally qualified health center locations are the primary care providers of choice for more than 55,000 patients. To become a patient, call 843-667-9414 or visit hope-health.org.
