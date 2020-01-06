FLORENCE, S.C. — The man who has been charged with murder in the Sunday death of a Florence airport officer is from Homestead, Florida, and he also has been charged with armed robbery.
The charges came a day after Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer Jackson Ryan Winkeler was fatally shot during a traffic stop on airport property.
Agents with the S.C. Law Enforcement Division filed charges of murder against James Edward Bell, 37. Bell also was charged with discharging of a firearm into a vehicle and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
According to the arrest warrants issued by SLED, more than 30 spent shell casings were found near Winkeler’s body, which was lying on the ground next to his vehicle.
Bell also is charged with armed robbery by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. He is accused of robbing the Petro Shopping Center, located at 3001 TV Road.
Bell is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby of the Florence County Sheriff's Office.
Bell was stopped while driving a white 2014 Chrysler 200 that was registered in South Carolina.
“During the traffic stop, James Bell shot and killed Officer Winkeler,” it says in the warrant’s description of offense. “When additional officers arrived, Off. Winkeler was found deceased and lying on the ground outside of his vehicle.
“Off. Winkeler’s department issued weapon was missing, and said vehicle was not on scene. Officers found an additional empty 9mm handgun near Off. Winkeler that did not belong to him and more than 30 spent shell casings.
“Off. Winkeler’s vehicle had a bullet entry near the driver’s side mirror. Deputies with the FCSO located Bell in said vehicle near Highway 52 in Florence County, South Carolina. While performing traffic stop procedures, deputies located Off. Winkeler’s department issued weapon on Bell’s person and a magazine consistent with the additional handgun left near Off. Winkeler.”
Bell had been staying in Florence at a motel on East Palmetto Street with a girlfriend, a motel employee said Monday.
Homestead, Florida, is a suburb located south of Miami. Bell’s address is redacted on the warrants.
Bell’s booking photo shows a large bump on the left side of his nearly bald head.
The case will be prosecuted by the 12th Circuit Solicitor's office, according to a SLED news release.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and no other information about the case will be disclosed at this time, according to SLED.
