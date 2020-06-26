Home Builders Association Tour of Home is Saturday and Sunday

FLORENCE, S.C. – The 17th Annual Tour of Home will be presented this weekend by the Home Builders Association of the Greater Pee Dee for the second weekend in a row.
Tour times will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
There will be 26 homes to be viewed and admired “with qualities and amenities to fit every buyers needs no matter the taste, style or budget. Special features on display will be popular open floor plans, state-of-the-art innovative and inspiring ideas and energy efficient construction,” stated a release from the Home Builders Association.
Craftsmanship from local area builders will be displayed.
“The 2020 Tour of Homes is the best way to choose a new home, select a builder or just view what’s new and experience ideas to incorporate in remodeling in a current residence,” stated the release
Cherly Floyd, director of the HBA Association, said some builders will be on hand to talk with tour guests.
She said three of the homes are in Hartsville, one is under contract but is for viewing. She said during the coronavirus a lot of people are reluctant to have strangers in the their homes and home buyers a reluctant to go into others’ homes. This is a way to look at styles of home, she said.
Floyd said they had a good turnout the first weekend and received some good feedback. She said they didn’t know what to expect with the virus.
“People are hungry to get out,” she said.
This will be a great opportunity to view these beautiful new homes on Saturday and Sunday.
The admission for the event is FREE.
Pick up tour books at Lowe’s Home Improvement Stores in Florence and Hartsville. For more information contact the Home Builders Association of the Greater Pee Dee at 843-250-5885 or hbapd.com.
