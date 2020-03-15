Holt Bros. BBQ is expanding to Darlington

FLORENCE, S.C. — Holt Bros. BBQ in Florence is expanding to Darlington.
The Holt brothers — Zack, John and Patrick — along with their father, Jack Holt, are in the business together.
Their newest restaurant will be in the former Huddle House on South Main Street, next to Darlington’s Sonic.
“We hope to open sometime in April,” Zack said recently from Holt Bros. BBQ on Evans Street.
He said they already have a good following of customers from the Darlington/Hartsville area and hope the expansion will make it easier for those customers to enjoy Holt Bros. barbecue — pulled pork, smoked beef brisket, chicken, ribs and barbecue sandwiches.
The new restaurant will be smaller than the Florence Holt Bros. BBQ and will be called Holt Bros. BBQ Express.
The Darlington restaurant will have the familiar rustic feel as the other Holt Bros. with heart pine and tin from the farm and heart-pine tables, Jack said.
It will have the same atmosphere and same great food, Zack said. He said the new addition will focus on fast and quick service, top-quality food and affordable prices.
It will be the same barbecue that Holt Bros. has become famous for — the smoked-type, vinegar- and mustard-based barbecue with a variety of made-in-house sauces.
“Everything is made from scratch and made fresh daily,” he said. “We’ll have our same desserts, too.”
“We are family-owned and -operated,” Zack said. “The people who have the recipes have our last name.”
“We pride ourselves on quality food and good customer service,” Jack said. “We try to treat everyone like family and how we would want to be treated.”
Jack said growth wouldn’t be possible without the people they have working with them. He said some of them have been with the family business for more than 10 years, such as Dalton Hutchinson. He said they are like family, too.
Zack said their loyal customers have also made this expansion possible.
“Everyone has been so good to us, and we want to continue that love and support,” Zack said.
“We are excited; we already have a lot of friends here, and we want to be an active part of the community,” Jack said.
“We have had a lot of people already stop by,” Jack said. “We are very excited; we are very blessed as a family and in business.”
“We are trying to grow one unit a year,” he said. “All within a 50-mile radius of Florence as sites become available.”
“The Huddle House building is about 2,000 square feet,” Jack said. “It is not quite as big (as the Florence Holt Bros.), but it will have a drive-thru.” And they plan to have heated outdoor seating, he said.
Patrick will oversee the newest restaurant.
“I am ready to get it going,” Patrick said.
“We put God and family first,” Jack said. “And there is a reason we have an American flag in our restaurants.”
The family also owns Jack’s Place and 1720 Burger Bar, both in Florence.
