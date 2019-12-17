DARLINGTON, S.C. — Mia Braddock, the winner of the 2019 DCSD Holiday Card Art Contest, got a chance to visit the Darlington County Institute of Technology’s graphic communications lab recently.
Graphic communication teacher Eric Tew offered Mia a tour of equipment, machinery and software used daily by the students in his classes. The students gave her a mouse pad, button, coffee mug and other trinkets all wearing the winning holiday card artwork.
Mia, a fifth-grader from Spaulding Elementary, won the Holiday Card Art Contest with a painting of a family vehicle bringing home a Christmas tree. The painting is featured on the district’s holiday cards.
“We thoroughly enjoy participating in the district’s Holiday Card Art Contest each year,” said Robbie Smith, director of the Darlington County Institute of Technology. “Mr. Tew’s graphic communication students learn so much through the process of creating the holiday cards. My favorite part of the tour is seeing the student’s amazement as Mr. Tew and his students show them how the cards are produced.”
The Darlington County Board of Education will also recognize Braddock during its December meeting.
This year’s Holiday Card Art Contest was open for students in grades 3-5. The contest rotates grade levels each year and will be open to grades 6-8 in 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.