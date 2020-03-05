FLORENCE, S.C. — On March 4, 1960, 48 Wilson High School students were arrested for attempting to picket the segregated S.H. Kress lunch counter.
Sixty years and one day later, those same 48 students were honored with the placement of a historical marker in front of the Kress building in downtown Florence.
March 3, 1960-1962John W. Miller, vice president of the youth branch of the Florence Branch of the NAACP, organized a set of protests for the Kress lunch counter.
Those protests were inspired by similar protests in Greensboro, North Carolina, and in Rock Hill as well as an NAACP-issued program of civil disobedience to protest the lack of equal service for African Americans.
Margaret Fulwood Brown, Wilson Class of 1961, was among the protesting students.
She said an African American person could go into the store to buy anything but could not sit down for lunch or a soda.
“We said this has to stop,” Brown said Wednesday at the ceremony. “We need to work together.”
Miller said African Americans and others had decided that the injustices borne by minorities since at least the Civil War weren’t going to be tolerated anymore.
At approximately 2 p.m. on March 3, 1960, members of the youth branch marched from Trinity Baptist Church, a historic African American church on the corner of North Irby and West Darlington streets in Florence, to the Kress lunch counter on West Evans Street.
Those students sat at the store’s lunch counter and were refused service.
Eventually, the police were called and the students left without incident.
The next day, March 4, 1960, those same students plus a few more were arrested as they arrived to picket in front of the lunch counter.
Those students were charged with parading without a permit. A law prohibited anyone, except those in the military, from marching in the city without a permit from the chief of police.
Those arrested were John George; Miller; Ernest White; Cecil Gunter; Edward James McIver; Michael Maxwell; Samuel Green; Warren James; Leroy Ellerbe; Conyers Scippio; Cephus Jackson; Moses Smoot; Leroy McClain; Samuel Briggs; Frank Williams; Horace Shannon; Nicola Gee; Annie Henderson; Claudia Echoles; Betty Rush; Dorothy Brown; Charles Garner; Harold Fleming; Alphonso Kirven; Lewis Brown; Willie Gurley; Herman E. Frederick; Eddie Lawrence; Earl Hinds; Freddy Lawrence; Geraldine McBride; Claudia Woods; Ramanda Kirven; Mary Holloway; Joseph Strother; Norman Hankins; Arthur Jones; William Thomas; Ann E. Nelson; Gloria Ann Singletary; Susannah Thomas; Barbara Gregg; Brown; Reginald Scott; Nathanial Barrett; Lavern Dancy; William Andrews; and Thomas Douglas.
At one point, the students were served hamburgers and hot dogs.
One comment that Miller got when he called the students about the marker was that a student loved the food in the jail but wished that the Kress staff could have provided the food so the students wouldn’t have had to go to jail.
The arrested students were eventually released at around 11:30 that night, according to Brown.
“They were taken into custody and were facing 30 days in jail or a fine,” 12th Judicial Circuit Solicitor E.L. Clements III said in a ceremony held Thursday afternoon.
On April 20, 34 of those students were tried and convicted in the city court of Judge C.C. McDonald. Three of the students not convicted had their cases dismissed at the close of the trial for a lack of evidence. One student’s case was dismissed outright. Ten were underage, and their cases were transferred to family court.
Future U.S. District Court Judge Matthew J. Perry, the first African American federal judge in the state and the namesake of the federal courthouse in Columbia, represented the students along with Florence attorney William Bennett.
The convicted students appealed their convictions to the circuit court. That case was heard on Jan. 5, 1962. The appeal was denied.
The convicted students then appealed to the S.C. Supreme Court, which overturned the convictions because the ordinance was unconstitutional on its face due to a provision that the city’s police chief had sole responsibility to make the decision on parade permitting.
Brown said she never thought the students would be recognized 60 years later.
2020The decision to honor the students was made through a chance association.
Clements said the son of prosecutor Wylie Caldwell, Family Court Judge Wylie H. Caldwell Jr., was working out with Miller, and the two began a conversation about honoring the students.
Caldwell Jr. referred Miller to the solicitor’s office.
Clements credited Jack Green for his efforts in locating the addresses and the court case information.
Clements said his office made the decision to destroy the records that remained after 60 years.
“Nothing else will remain except the honor that the people deserve for standing up,” Clements said. “But ... the arrest records that could have a negative impact on them are forever expunged.”
Clements approached Florence Mayor Stephen J. Wukela and S.C. Rep. Terry Alexander about doing something to honor the students.
“I don’t know how it ended up in Stephen Mott’s hands, but I’m so glad it did,” Clements said, referring to the curator of the Florence County Museum. “He brought it to fruition.”
All four spoke at the ceremony Thursday afternoon.
Alexander spoke about standing on the shoulders of giants in his position in the Statehouse and reminded those attending to encourage the youth to build their own wells of equality. He also read a resolution passed by the House of Representatives honoring the protesters. He said a copy of the resolution would be presented to the museum, where it will forever stand as a reminder, and to Miller.
Wukela spoke about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his quote about the arc of history bending toward justice slowly.
Also attending were city council members Glynn Willis, George D. Jebaily, Teresa Myers Ervin and Pat Gibson-Hye Moore, county council members Waymon Mumford and Alphonso “Al” Bradley, and several candidates.
Miller also spoke at the ceremony.
He said he was overwhelmed.
Then, he asked the protesting students attending to stand up.
Many people, including Myers Ervin, moved to take pictures of the group standing at their seats.
Miller also spoke about some of the comments he received when he told the protesting students about the honor. Those included “Thank God.”
“It’s just amazing to come back for this occasion,” Brown said. “I don’t know how to say after 60 years we are going to be recognized.”
Brown said it was a wonderful feeling to see such support for the honor 60 years later.
She came all the way from Brooklyn to witness the event.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at the marker in front of the Kress building on West Evans Street, but because of rain it was moved to the Waters building on South Dargan Street.
