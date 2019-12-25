JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. – Annually the city of Johnsonville mayor and council award a citizen the "Star Award" for impressive work in the community during the past year. The 2019 recipient of the Star Award is Bobbie Hirst.
Hirst, who received his award during the December council meeting, moved to the United States in the early 1970s from Guatemala. After moving to Johnsonville in 1977, he married Nancy Helbig. The former airplane mechanic became a naturalized citizen of the United States and began working at the Wellman Club in 1985. He stayed with the golf course until it closed in 2011, and after it was sold to a local businessman, he continued to maintain the club without being paid.
Through the generosity of a few local townsfolk, Johnsonville Council member Gary Arthurs, said, contributions were made to help pay for fuel and parts.
"Many times he paid for those items with his own money," Arthurs said.
When necessary, Hirst has interpreted for the Johnsonville Police Department when they have had Hispanic prisoners, Arthurs said, adding that Hirst also often repairs "elderly folks' golf carts and would not take a penny of compensation."
"Bobby is a kind-hearted person, always willing to do anything folks ask him to do," Arthurs said. "He has, without a doubt, the strongest work ethic of anyone I’ve ever known or worked with."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.