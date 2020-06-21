FLORENCE, S.C. − Veronica Robertson says she knew holding yoga class indoors in a small studio wasn't going to work during a pandemic, so she put her creativity to work to find another way to teach.
"I want to serve the community in a way that is safe," said Robertson, a teacher and owner of Flow Town Yoga.
Robertson, alongside DJ VooDoo Child, held a summer solstice celebration Saturday at the City Farmers Market in Florence.
Participants got a taste of hip-hop yoga under the setting sun in downtown. The combination of music and movement drew a diverse group of participants.
"This class was diverse in age, shape and race," Robertson said. "That has been my No. 1 mission to offer this practice in a way that all people feel comfortable and belong."
Robertson practices at other outdoor locations in Florence. The events are open to anyone who registers.
To learn more about Flow Town Yoga's classes and locations, visit flowtownyoga.com.
