FLORENCE, S.C. – When parents and visitors enter the main office at South Florence High School, they all see one friendly and familiar face: Secretary Judy Hanna.
Hanna, who has worked at the school for 20 years, has kept the main office running smoothly, filing work orders for repairs, getting passes for students and assisting Principal Kim Mack.
Each morning Hanna arrives at South Florence High at nearly 7:30 and stays until 4 p.m.
“It’s pretty nonstop,” Hanna said. “There’s always something to do.”
Hanna said her time at the school has been enjoyable. She said she enjoys her time day by day and enjoys getting to know the students.
“I have several (students) that I’ve gotten close to that, you know, there’s so many sweet kids here, and you see them in the morning,” Hanna said. “You see them in the morning and always speak to them, get a hug and hope they have a good day. I have a lot of kids like that.”
Over the years, the students have even given Hanna birthday cards and presents from them. Hanna said it’s just very thoughtful.
In addition to working at South Florence High for 20 years, Hanna also worked in other schools in the district for four more years.
Hanna worked at West Florence High and then worked at Southside Middle for a year before moving to South Florence High.
Hanna is also a graduate of Southside. She met her husband here in Florence, and they had two children.
Both of Hanna’s children went to South Florence High. Her son even attended the school while she worked at South Florence High.
“You know, it’s kind of nice to keep an eye on him and keep in touch with him,” Hanna said. “If they need something, they know where I’m at.”
Hanna has won the Support Staff of the Year award twice, including this year. Mack said the staff resoundingly voted for Hanna to win the award.
Hanna has been serving as Mack’s assistant since last year when Mack started as principal, but the two have worked together since 2007.
“She is South Florence,” Mack said. “She lives and breathes South Florence, and nothing that I’ve asked of her is impossible for her to do. When people come, she is a pleasant face.”
Mack said Hanna is a hard worker who is dedicated to the school.
“You almost have to tell her to take off, because she spends that much time here,” Mack said. “Everyone is her family. You know, she adopts the kids.”
Hanna said she plans to continue to work at South Florence High for a while longer, because she just enjoys the job.
