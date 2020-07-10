WILMINGTON, N.C. -- The weekend weather forecast is short and to the point -- dangerous heat and scattered afternoon thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
"Heat illnesses are possible for those with long outdoor exposure times between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.," according to a briefing released Friday by the forecast office.
Daily head indices should approach 100 degrees between 3-6 p.m. daily.
The heat will be enough to produce isolated thunderstorms, some of which could require residents to seek shelter, according to the briefing.
The high heat and chance of afternoon thunderstorms remains for Pee Dee weather through most of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.