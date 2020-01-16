FLORENCE, S.C. — Hemp is emerging as a new crop in South Carolina, with a new set of challenges.
Farmers who attended the Carolina Hemp Conference in conjunction with the 2020 S.C. AgriBiz & Farm Expo had lots of questions for the experts. On day-two of the expo Thursday, they learned about insuring the crop.
Martin R. Barbre of the U.S. Department of Agriculture Risk Management Agency, keynote speaker for the day, touched on the Hemp 508 (h) pilot insurance for 2020. South Carolina is not part of this pilot program.
He said hemp is his new favorite four-letter word. He said insuring hemp is a challenge because there is little or no data for policies. He said the hemp policy that emerges will be very conservative for 2020.
To be eligible, producers “must comply with applicable state, tribal or federal regulations for hemp production, must have at least one year of history producing the crop, must have a contract for the sale of the insured crop, and must have a license or certification from applicable governing authority.”
Erik Marechal, agribusiness insurance adviser and 2017 inductee in the Nationwide Agribusiness Hall of Fame, filled in for scheduled speaker Kathleen Brown-Hurtado of California, who couldn’t make the expo. He discussed insurance protection for growing, storing and processing hemp as part of the Carolina Hemp Conference.
“If you are looking at producing hemp, you are a visionary and a risk-taker,” he said.
Marechal said South Carolina is not one of the pilot states for hemp insurance.
For those considering planting hemp, he went over a check list of considerations and questions to ask their insurance agents. He said the most important thing to do is to talk with your insurance agent, ask questions.
He said one of the first things to ask your agent is whether your current liability policy is going to cover you while growing hemp.
He said seed alone will be a considerable investment. Farmers need to know if they can insure the seed. There is the question as to when it becomes your seed, at the time of purchase or when it gets to you.
Can transplants sitting in a greenhouse be insured, can the greenhouse be insured are questions to ask, he said. Once the hemp is harvested, he said, insurance on storage facilities will need to be considered. He said special security measures will need to be taken.
Hemp raises different challenges than traditional crops grown in South Carolina, Marechal said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.