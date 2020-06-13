GEORGETOWN, S.C. — A 26-year-old Hemingway woman has been arrested on a charge of attempted murder.
The woman, Chelsea Brooke Hernandez of Hemingway, was being held in Georgetown County Detention Center in lieu of a bond hearing after being taken into custody Saturday.
She is accused of attempting to drown a Sumter woman, also age 26, in a ditch filled with water during an altercation near Pleasant Hill. The Sumter woman was able to push her assailant off and climb out of the ditch. She suffered no major injuries, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.
