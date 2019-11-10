HEMINGWAY, S.C. – Before heading to her first duty station, Army Pfc. Courtney Smith is making a pit stop in her hometown of Hemingway.
Smith, who was the valedictorian of the Class of 2019, will return to Hemingway for two weeks in November to do recruiting for the Hometown Recruiter Assistance Program after completing advanced individual training in Fort Lee in Virginia.
Smith said it is exhilarating to be able talk to her former cadets in the JROTC program at Hemingway High School again and share her experience in the Army with them.
“They like to say that we’re from Hemingway, we can’t really do nothing,” Smith said. “I came from the exact same place and I was able to be a team leader, a squad leader, I was able to be a platoon guard and I was also able to win soldier of the cycle for basic training out of 263 soldiers in my platoon.”
Throughout high school, Smith said, she was active in the JROTC program. Smith graduated as the battalion commander of the JROTC at Hemingway High School.
Smith said participating in JROTC taught her responsibility and led her to joining the Army after high school.
“It (the JROTC) gave me the opportunity to lead by example and push me to a limit that I can have a neutral standpoint with everyone,” Smith said.
Smith left for basic training in Fort Jackson two weeks after graduation and went straight to advanced individual training after finishing basic training. She said that at first the transition into Army life was difficult, but it felt like she was at home.
“They keep pushing me to succeed beyond my expectations, and they helped me to become more comfortable with the transition, because it was kind of tough at first until we got into the routine of it and got used to our surroundings,” Smith said.
While at basic training, Smith received the Soldier of the Cycle award, which was a coin of excellence from her battalion commander. She also received the position of squad leader while at advanced individual training.
“It makes me understand that I’m growing up faster than I thought I would,” Smith said. “It’s different, but it feels good to know that I’m actually doing the things I was taught without actually having someone watch me; I’m doing it on my own.”
After completing her two weeks of recruiting in Hemingway, Smith said, she doesn’t know where she will be stationed, but she said she would like to pursue an undergraduate degree and become an officer in the Army.
“It’s changed me a lot in a ways, and I’m grateful for it, because I can actually go back and try to instill that in other people, including my cadets and people my age and younger than me,” Smith said.
