HEMINGWAY, S.C. — For the second time in Hemingway High School’s history, graduation was held on the football field.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, 55 graduates sat spread apart on the field Saturday while only two guests per graduate sat on the home-side bleachers.
The Class of 2020 earned more than $1 million in scholarships. Sixteen students received double cords, and 12 single cords.
Barry McFadden presented the valedictorian award to Sasha Gibson and the salutatorian award to Matthew Martin.
Gibson remarked on how her classmates have had to adapt to a new normal during their senior year.
“However, I know we will still ask why,” Gibson said. “Why now, Class of 2020? It is because this new decade is the one for change. I mean real change.”
Gibson encouraged the Class of 2020 to be the ones to make a positive change and make the world a better place. She ended with the “ABCs of Life” by Byron V. Garret.
“I leave you with these often referenced questions: ‘If not now, then when?’ ‘If not you, then who?’” Gibson said.
Martin, during his speech, congratulated his classmates on making it to their graduation despite the obstacles they faced.
“Although it seems as if these four years through high school would have taken a lifetime, the years have flown by rapidly, leaving us memories to cherish forever,” Martin said. “This school year has been one to remember with all the challenges we have faced. However, Class of 2020, despite it all, we made it.”
After all the graduates received their diplomas, they exited the field to receive a personalized congratulatory yard sign with their photo and name on it.
