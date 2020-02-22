KINGSTREE, S.C. — The Williamsburg County School District is looking at the possibility of combining its three high schools, Superintendent Rose Wilder said.
This would mean closing Hemingway High School and sending those students to Kingstree High School.
The district has not made a final decision on combining the high schools, but it is in the discussion phase, Wilder said. If the district decides to move forward with combining the three schools, it will be during the 2021-22 school year.
The Williamsburg County School District has three high schools: Hemingway High, Kingstree Sr. High and C.E. Murray High.
The idea for creating one high school comes from the low populations in each of the schools. Hemingway High has 249 students, C.E. Murray High has 258 and Kingstree Sr. High has 528 students. Together those schools would have a population of 1,031, which is barely a small 3A school, Wilder said.
With the small populations in the schools, it limits the course offerings each school can provide. Wilder said some schools may have an honors class with only two or three students in it. By combining the three schools the district could expand course offerings.
“We are not just being driven by the cost factor, but we are being driven by what is best for our students,” Wilder said. “Are the students getting a quality education at the quality high school models that we operate? That’s what we are discussing to see if we can better serve our students.”
So far, Wilder has met with principals and the district’s teachers of the year to discuss the best plan of action to combine schools. Wilder said the district will first discuss the idea within the district and then move to the community.
Meetings in the community will begin soon, Wilder said.
One area of concern in combining the three high schools is the commute between Hemingway High School and Kingstree.
To get from Hemingway to Kingstree, it is a 35- to 40-minute drive. Wilder said she has purposefully driven that route several times at various times of the day.
“It may be that we may end up with two high schools due to the length that it’s going to take the students to get from Hemingway once they leave home to Kingstree,” Wilder said.
Wilder said the state department would like to see the combined high schools. She also said that it’s something that needs to be done.
“My hope is that the community would embrace it, and the powers that be would put their personal feelings and personal agendas aside and look at what is best for our students,” Wilder said.
