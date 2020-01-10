COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three Pee Dee legislators addressed education and other topics at the 2020 South Carolina Press Association Legislative Workshop for the Media.
Attending the workshop were state Sens. Greg Hembree, whose district includes eastern Dillon County; Ronnie Sabb, whose district includes Williamsburg County and a small portion of southern Florence County; and state Rep. Wallace H. "Jay" Jordan Jr., whose district includes west Florence.
The workshop was divided into three sessions: one from 10:15 a.m. to noon — it actually ran until well after noon — one during lunch, and one in the afternoon until 3 p.m.
Hembree attended the morning and afternoon sessions. Sabb and Jordan attended the afternoon session.
The lunch session featured leadership from the Republican and Democratic parties to outline their party's legislative agendas for the coming session of the General Assembly. Sen. Shane Massey spoke about the Republican legislative agenda and Sen. John Matthews and Rep. J. Todd Rutherford spoke about the Democratic agenda.
Hembree, the chair of the Senate education committee, was asked about education reform during the second question of the morning session.
He said he was working Sen. Vincent Sheheen, a Democrat from Kershaw County, on a number of issues including a bill to reduce the number of standardized tests students must take.
The idea of reducing the number of standardized tests is to give teachers more opportunities to teach rather than consistently prepare for the next test.
Hembree also said he was concerned about the perceptions of teachers' pay in the Palmetto State. He said the harsh reality was the state average for a teacher was $52,000 per year. Hembree said that teachers had access to a retirement system most people don't have and that teachers also have a pretty good health care insurance system.
"It's not like teachers are working in a coal mine for $5 an hour," Hembree said.
Hembree said he was focused on raising the profession up and getting the best and brightest in the classrooms. He added that a second- or a third-grade teacher was more important to a student's future than a college professor.
He also said that he was in favor of universal pre-K and that technological innovations were changing the profession of teaching.
Later, he would say he favored the expansion of lottery-funded scholarships to education majors.
Hembree said a component of a bill he had proposed would provide the ability for the state superintendent of education to remove the board of a consistently failing school district.
The idea of evaluating the salaries of teachers based upon state average received pushback from two Democrats: Rep. Russell Ott of Calhoun County and Matthews of Orangeburg.
Matthews said that the rich look at averages while the poor look at specifics. He also pointed toward a disparity between the haves and have-nots of the state.
Sabb was asked about the efforts to reform the state's education system in the afternoon session.
He said there was some criticism at the beginning because all stakeholders were not involved in the process but, now, with everyone involved, the state has its best shot at reforming the system by building a coalition around the system.
Sabb called education reform priority one for the Senate.
He said he would like to see more conversation about the state of the educational facilities in the state. He said Williamsburg's schools were still being educated in schools built in the 1950s.
Later, Sabb would speak about the difference between the haves and the have-nots of the state, saying it was the obligation of the state to make sure the have-nots have a level playing field in education.
Jordan was asked about education reform after he arrived at the workshop. He attended the funeral of Jackson Ryan Winkeler on Thursday morning.
He said there was evidence in the discussion of education now. He said the topic had been put off for too long and now was the opportunity to dig in to the topic as it was the future of the state.
Jordan said he agreed with Sen. Tom Davis of Beaufort County that the goal of raising teacher pay wasn't to increase the bottom line for teachers but to make the field a more attractive one for potential future teachers.
Sabb also spoke about the need to encourage private companies to serve rural areas with things like telephone and broadband services.
He also spoke about the General Assembly's ongoing struggle with what to do with state-owned utility Santee Cooper.
Sabb was also asked about the state of Williamsburg County's schools. He said he tried to examine how the county's school system got to where it is. In all candor, he said, a lot of it had to do with the school board.
The board, he said, fired the superintendent the first day after the board was elected and appointed someone and the schools went downhill.
Sabb added that school funding was another factor.
Now, he said, the school district was on to the solution.
He said he was hopeful that the Williamsburg Counties of the world could compete on a more level playing field after education reform.
Sabb also said the state needed to give teachers incentive to stay in Williamsburg and to encourage more teachers to come to the county and other rural districts.
Jordan also spoke about a bill he proposed to standardize the collection of municipal business license taxes into a single portal with uniform dates and forms.
Sen. Ronnie Cromer said the bill had a good chance of making its way through the General Assembly in 2020.
