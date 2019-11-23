FLORENCE, S.C. – Larry Johnson and his sister, Felicia Johnson, are carrying on a tradition started by their mother in the mid-to-late 1980s of feeding senior citizens a Thanksgiving meal.
“Our mother, Annie Mae Johnson, was passionate about seniors,” Larry said. “She was not financially rich. She had three children, but she got volunteers to help put together a dinner for seniors.”
Larry said they didn’t have all that much growing up and it is a blessing to be able help others now.
Larry and Felicia agree they had a great role model when it comes to lending a helping hand.
Their mother started out feeding the elderly at her church and the event mushroomed.
“We did this for about 10 years,” he said.
“We were servers,” Felicia said. “Our mom loved senior citizens. She loved people. This is very, very dear to our hearts.”
Annie Mae Johnson lived in Florence until she died in 1992. She was a member of the Wilson High School class of 1964 and was a dedicated member of Monumental Baptist Church. She was also active in politics and civic activities in the Florence community. She was former president of Florence Precinct 1.
She has been described as “loving, caring and dedicated to helping and doing for others.”
“We need more people to give back,” Larry said.
About six years ago, the siblings, remembering their mother’s generosity and compassion for the elderly, decided to honor her memory by resurrecting the event. Larry lives in Florence and Felecia lives in Atlanta.
Since the first year, Felicia has come back to Florence to help with the event, along with seven or eight family members, friends and volunteers.
They decided to go to the SiMT building to host their first senior citizens banquet. He said funds were limited and the building fee was waived the first year.
“We handed out flyers as local churches,” Larry said. “We had about 150 to 175 the first year.”
The numbers have grown as more people hear about what they are doing. Last year around 275 people attended. This year, the event was held on Nov. 16, and they estimated at least 300 people showed up for an afternoon of food, fellowship, entertainment and gift giveaways.
“Seeing the seniors’ faces and knowing my mom would be a senior now is the reward,” Larry said.
He said he worked hard as an adult to be able to give back to his mother in her senior years. Now that isn’t possible so he enjoys giving back to others.
For the first senior banquet, the Johnsons said, they used their own money to put on the event.
Then friends started donating to the cause.
He said a friend from Virginia Beach, Virginia, sends him $25 a week toward the event.
“He grew up in the north area of Florence,” Larry said. “It is unbelievable the people who have donated and helped out from all over the country.”
Larry said each year he and his sister put aside money all year long to cover the cost of the food. This year’s meal consisted of turkey wings, mashed potatoes, cabbage, lima beans, macaroni and cheese and dessert.
“We have it catered,” he said.
He said last year they gave out 100 gift cards. He said everyone receives a ticket as they enter the door and random drawings are held throughout the afternoon. He said the oldest male and the oldest female attending receive a $100 gift card.
This year they purchased and were donated gift cards totaling more than $5,000. The gift cards were from local shops, service businesses, restaurants and cash amounts.
Larry Johnson said the dinner is a combined effort of a lot of people. He said Janice Howard has helped every year. She helps put it all together and decorates, he said.
“The tricky part is to know how many to prepare for,” he said. “We want it to grow and help as many seniors as we can.”
Each year they have a short program that includes singing, remarks, and this year storyteller Tyrus D. Jones provided entertainment.
Larry Johnson said he gets his two children involved with the event to help them appreciate older folks. His wife, Pamela Johnson, also helps.
Every year people are so appreciative, he said.
The camaraderie of the seniors makes it all worthwhile, he said.
He said young people don’t always understand the importance of the people who set the path for them to make it easier for them to navigate in the world.
Larry said there is a “disconnect” between children and the elderly. He sees that in his job as assistant superintendent of the Darlington County School District.
“I am doing this for my sons, too, to show them the importance of giving back,” he said.
He said the two things he is most passionate about are the elderly and the youth because one is our past and the other our future.
Next year’s date has already been set for Nov. 7 at 1:30 p.m.
