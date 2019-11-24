FLORENCE, S.C. – Bea King is passionate about teaching. She is so passionate that after retiring she has been volunteering at Delmae Heights Elementary School.
For the past seven years, King has been tutoring students on a one-to-one basis three days a week. King has tutored in the old and new Delmae Heights Elementary buildings.
Delmae Heights Elementary teachers will select students for King to work with. King said sometimes teachers will give her topics, and other times she chooses grade-appropriate reading and math work. She said through working with students, she wants to help students think.
“To me, the goal in what I’m doing is not that they so much get the right answer as they learn how to think through to the answer,” King said.
In comparison to being in a classroom, King said students are able to focus better when they work one-on-one, and they are well behaved, because there are not any distractions.
The most memorable part of working with students, King said, is seeing them understand the concepts they go over and grow in their confidence.
"There have been kids who have said, 'Oh, I get it,' and I'll say, 'See, you are smart,'" King said.
King said over the years of tutoring, she has developed relationships with students. There was one student, she said, whom she tutored even after the student left Delmae Heights.
Year after year, the students are what keeps her coming back.
King first decided to begin volunteering at the school after some people in her church, St. John’s Anglican Church, were volunteering at Help 4 Kids Florence. King said after volunteering with the organization, she wanted to do something else with children, but she didn’t know what.
Diane Welsh, who is the president of Help 4 Kids Florence, helped King come up with tutoring at a local school. Welsh put King in contact with Nancy Granath, who was the assistant principal of Delmae Heights at the time, and then King found her place tutoring.
King taught for 14 years before retiring, and she didn’t have a traditional path into her teaching career.
King said she always wanted to be a teacher, though she did not major in education for her undergraduate degree.
“When I was a little girl, playing school was the game I played,” King said. “It’s just always been something to do, something I enjoyed. I liked school as a child, and my grandmother was a teacher, and my aunt was a teacher. I admired both of them very much. “
After graduating from college, there was an opening at a Catholic school in Charleston, where she lived at the time, and King began teaching. She said her first year teaching she had 38 children, which taught her how to manage a classroom. As she was teaching, King went back to school at the College of Charleston to obtain her teaching certificate.
“I did everything kind of backwards, but it got done,” King said.
King taught in public and private schools for 14 years before retiring. She worked in Charleston and also worked at All Saints’ Episcopal Day School in Florence for three years.
