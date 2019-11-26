MULLINS, S.C. – Marion County Department of Juvenile Justice director Cynthia O. Ford is taking an extra step to help influence local youth in the right direction.
Ford recently launched a youth leadership workshop called Beyond Empowerment LLC.
“We work with youth ages 14 to 18 years old,” she said. “We do it nine weeks at a time.”
Ford said thanks to a partnership with Clemson Extension, participants go through a nine-week program preparing for the workforce by learning how to complete job and college applications. The course includes public speaking, resume building, networking with community partners and community leaders.
“We’re just trying to prepare them for the future and make sure they don’t make the same mistakes as others and make the right decisions,” she said.
Ford started with nearly a dozen girls. She said the program will also teach budgeting and financial literacy.
Despite already working long hours, Ford wanted to do more.
“We always talk about empowering our youth, but I wanted to go beyond just empowering them,” she said. “I wanted to prepare them for the future and let them know that where they are right now, they’re leaders.”
Ford said she wants to help maximize their skills and let it work for them.
“This is separate from DJJ,” she said. “Actually, when I get off from DJJ, this is what I do.”
Ford said a spring session will start in January for a new group.
A youth leadership affirmation ceremony will be held for the first group at 6 p.m. Monday at the Marion Opera House.
For more information, email beyondempowerment10@gmail.com or call 843-616-4692. The program registration is $20 and $5 per week.
