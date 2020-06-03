FLORENCE, S.C. -- Helping Florence Flourish invites the community to join together for a half hour of silent prayer at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, in the Trinity Baptist Church parking lot (practicing social distancing), 124 W. Darlington St., Florence.
The gathering calls people of faith to pray first for the community, state, and nation as residents seek to address issues of injustice that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has highlighted.
“(We’re) praying for peace in a time of pandemic and protest. The Lord gives strength to his people; the Lord blesses his people with peace (Psalm 29:11). Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God (Matthew 5:9),” said host pastor Calvin Robinson of Trinity Baptist Church said,
Trinity Baptist Church is located at 124 W. Darlington St., at the corner of Darlington and Irby streets.
Rev. Chris Handley, leader of Helping Florence Flourish and Associate at First Presbyterian, said, “Unfortunately, we live in a world that is broken. What happened to George Floyd is inexcusable. Yet, thankfully, we have One to turn to as we face difficult times. May the people of God ask Him to guide us as we respond in the days ahead.”
