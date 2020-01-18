FLORENCE, S.C. — With one in four children in Florence County experiencing hunger, Diane Welsh, president of Help 4 Kids Florence, said every bag the organization provides makes a difference.
Help 4 Kids Florence sends nearly 2,400 food bags home to children across the county each weekend, containing items such as oatmeal, Vienna sausages and spaghetti and meatballs, among other items.
For Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, Jan. 19-26, Help 4 Kids Florence is collecting Vienna sausages.
More than 4,000 Vienna sausage cans are needed each week to put in bags.
Welsh said her goal for Childhood Hunger Rally Week is to make more people aware of the needs of children and to make people aware that the organization is making progress.
“We are seeing results, but in order to keep this going, we still need people to be a part of this with their time and with their money and support,” Welsh said.
Since the organization’s inception in September 2013, Help 4 Kids Florence has grown from sending 193 bags a week in one school district to sending nearly 2,400 bags in all five school district and all seven Head Start programs in the county.
Through conducting surveys to send to parents, teachers and administrators, Welsh said, they have seen amazing results.
Eighty-seven percent of teachers are saying children come to school on Monday morning focused and ready to learn. Ninety-eight percent of parents said the bag makes a difference for the children, and 95% of parents say it helps the family as a whole, according to the organization’s surveys.
Hunger is a basic need, Welsh said, and if children are hungry, that can interfere with academic success.
“By taking away that food insecurity, we are improving not only that child in school, but that child in the family,” Welsh said.
Mallory Conner, a first- and second-grade teacher at McLaurin Elementary School, has also seen the effects of meeting a child’s hunger needs.
Conner said her students who receive bags are excited to receive them. Often times, students will tell her that they share them with their siblings.
“It’s just a big blessing to them, and it seems — I mean it seems so small to, you know, any other person with Vienna sausages and Oodles of Noodles and stuff like that, but to them it makes a big difference,” Conner said.
Conner said she can tell a difference in her students who receive Help 4 Kids Florence bags.
“They come back Monday, and they aren’t hungry or complaining about their stomach hurting or complaining about not eating,” Conner said.
In addition to helping the children, the bags also help parents to get back on their feet because of the dependability of meals each week.
Welsh said there have been two families in which the mother was able to continue her education.
“You might say that’s only two,” Welsh said. “It might be only three or only five, but the point is it made a significant difference to those two families,”
During a Tuesday evening meeting where volunteers packed bags, Allie Walker, vice president and treasurer for Help 4 Kids Florence, heard a story from a volunteer who taught at Francis Marion University of how one of her students wrote a persuasive paper on why it’s important to give back to Help 4 Kids Florence.
“It was a time when she was out of work, and she didn’t have enough money for food,” Walker said. “The end result was a time in her life where she needed help, and Help 4 Kids was there for her children where she could get back on her feet.”
The Help 4 Kids Florence bags made the difference for that FMU student and her children, Walker said.
Childhood Hunger Awareness Week, Walker said, is a wonderful way to jog people’s memory about Help 4 Kids Florence.
“We just have one mission: We feed hungry children,” Walker said.
Help 4 Kids Florence’s work is made possible by food and money donations and several volunteers.
“It is our community that feeds these children,” Walker said. “Our funds come from the community — from businesses and individuals. We are taking care of each other. What one individual makes a big difference. It all goes to that one purpose.”
For more information on Help 4 Kids Florence or ways to get involved, call the organization at 843-580-4111 or visit www.help4kidsflorence.org.
