WILMINGTON, N.C. — An area of low pressure passing through Georgia on its way through the Pee Dee could become a tropical system later this week — 40 percent chance.
Before it hits open water just north of North Myrtle Beach, though, it is forecast to dump inches of rain upon the area, according to a briefing issued by the National Weather Service Office in Wilmington, N.C.
The amount of rain increases, in some cases dramatically, from west to east.
Florence is forecast to receive up to two inches of rain while Marion is forecast to receive up to three inches.
The Grand Strand is forecast to receive up to four inches while Myrtle Beach could receive up to six inches of rain.
"Regardless of tropical development, the low is expected to produce locally heavy rainfall that could cause flash flooding," Steven Pfaff, warning coordination meteorologist, wrote in the briefing.
"The flooding potential will be greatest across poor drainage and low-lying areas and locations that have received above normal rainfall over the past couple of months," Pfaff wrote in the briefing.
Some areas of the Pee Dee could be at added risk from the storms as they have recorded 15-200-percent-above-normal rainfall totals for the last 30 days. Some of those areas include northern Florence County and areas of northern Marion and eastern Marlboro counties.
Widespread rain is forecast to start falling Wednesday with thunderstorms and heavy rain forecast for Thursday.
