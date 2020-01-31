WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Friday is going to be a wet day for the Pee Dee. A very wet day.
A partly cloudy morning will torun to rain as early as mid to late morning and that will turn to heavy rain throughout the afternoon and into the evening and then overnight, according to a releae from the National Weather Service office in Wilmington, N.C.
The rain is scheduled to end Saturday morning and produce an increasingly sunny day as Francis Marion University's baseball and softball teams open their seasons at home with high temperatures in the 50s.
Before that happens, though, the Pee Dee could receive up to 1.5 inches of rain, according to the release.
That could lead to ponding on roads and minor flooding in areas that have a history of poor drainage.
Skies are forecast to continue to clear into the week with high temperatures rising into the 60s.
