Mercy Medicine

Robert Harris (third from right), the Health Facilities Federal Credit Union chief executive officer, presents a $10,000 check to Wayne Jackson (third from left), the executive director of Mercy Medicine, as members of the organization's board and staff look on. 

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

FLORENCE, S.C. – The Health Facilities Federal Credit Union presented the Mercy Medicine Free Clinic with a donation of $10,000 on Monday morning.

Robert Harris, the Health Facilities Federal Credit Union chief executive officer, presented the check to Mercy’s board chair, Al Munn IV, board member Richard Harrington and to Mercy Medicine Executive Director Wayne Jackson.

The donation will be used to support the clinic’s operations and mission, which is to provide free health and dental care to qualifying residents of Florence and Williamsburg counties.

Mercy Medicine exists entirely on generous donations such as this and from a variety of health-related grants.

The staff looked on as the check was presented in the waiting room of the clinic.

Last year Mercy Medicine treated 483 patients and had a total of nearly 2000 medical and patient visits.

