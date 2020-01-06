LATTA, S.C. – Jackson Ryan Winkeler is remembered by his colleagues, family and family minister as a loving, caring individual who had a huge heart.
“If you had one call to make, you would call him,” said fellow firefighter Lt. John Bethea of the Latta Fire Department.
“He will be missed every day,” said Lt. Nic Bethea, John’s cousin and also a firefighter with the Latta Fire Department.
The cousins grew up with Winkeler, and they went to Latta High School together.
“We have known him our whole lives,” John said.
Winkeler, 26, a Florence Regional Airport Public Safety officer and a volunteer with the Latta Fire Department, was fatally shot Sunday morning while making a traffic stop on airport property.
Winkeler had been a volunteer firefighter for nearly a decade, Nic said.
“He had a heart of gold and was willing to help someone, no matter the time of day or night,” he said.
“We are at a loss for words right now,” John said.
This is a big loss not only for Latta but all of Dillon County, Nic said.
“Everybody knew Jackson,” he said.
He said Winkeler will be remembered as the kind of guy who would lift a person up if they were down.
Nic remembers Winkeler as a person who would cheer others up when they were down.
“He would come here (fire department) with a big smile on his face,” he said.
The two firefighters described Jackson as “energetic and wiry.”
They said he loved to take pictures and catch fish, especially catfish.
The men said everything at the fire department had come to a “standstill” on Monday as the close knit group of less than 20 tried to take in the event that occurred over the weekend resulting in Winkeler’s death.
One of the firefighters at the department said he couldn’t make sense of what happened. He couldn’t understand why someone would do something like this.
Winkeler grew up in the small community of Floydale in Dillon County.
“Jackson was born and raised in the church (Pyerian Baptist),” said Dr. James Orr, pastor of the church. “He loved the church and the community. The only thing he wanted to do was to serve the surrounding community.”
Orr said Winkeler was quiet and unassuming, laidback but very accessible.
“We are all devastated and heartbroken over this,” Orr said. “Jackson and his family are well-known for reaching out to help people in need.”
There are many stories of Winkeler coming to the aid of seniors in the community, whether it was helping with yardwork or repairs around their house, Orr said.
“We need more people like Jackson in this world,” Orr said.
He said Winkeler was single and lived with his mother and father, Mark and Denise Winkeler.
Orr said Jackson’s older brother, Markie, died in 2001 in a car accident. This family has suffered a lot, Orr said.
“He was a fantastic uncle to his sister’s two children,” Orr said. “They are a very close family.”
He said Jackson comes from a “good, hardworking family.” He said Jackson wanted to “make the world a better place.”
Jackson’s sister, Adrienne Cook, said Monday that her brother was “funny, caring and God-fearing. He loved God, family and his community.”
“He would give his life for others,” she said. “He died doing what he always wanted to do.”
She said he always wanted to work in law enforcement.
“He loved his niece and his nephew as though they were his,” she said. “He just loved people and wanted to be a friend to everyone.”
Cook has the two children and another boy on the way.
Cook said her other brother died when he was 19 years old. She was the only girl.
“We are brokenhearted. The only way to get through this is through God,” Cook said. “We have faith that God has a plan. He will see us through. Our Jackson is in a better place than we are.”
Visitation for Winkeler will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Pyerian Baptist Church, located at 2813 Pyerian Road in Latta.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Florence Center, located at 3300 Radio Drive in Florence.
