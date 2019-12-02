FLORENCE, S.C.-- Carolina Havoc co-owner Christopher Duffy pulled no punches when discussing his team's one season at the Florence Center Monday afternoon.
Duffy specified the team's primary issue: "We didn't draw flies."
The low attendance of the team's games at the Florence Center was one of the reasons why the team's lease was not renewed by the governing board of the center.
He said he didn't blame the Florence Center for electing not to renew the team's lease.
Duffy later added that the team would not have come back to the venue anyway.
First, Duffy was upset that information about the team's attendance -- around 120 people per game -- was released.
Duffy asked how many teams had come through the Florence Center and left. The common denominator, he added, was the venue.
"We did break a record, though," Duffy said. "We had 120 people and one set of teeth."
Duffy blamed the team's failure to draw people to its games on the team's former general manager, Steven Smith.
Smith is the plaintiff in a lawsuit against Duffy and his company filed on Nov. 21. In the lawsuit, Smith alleges that he has not been paid over $32,000 in wages.
Duffy pointed to a photo of Smith used in a story about the suit.
"Look at the crowd in that photo," Duffy said. "How many people do you see in that photo? 25? 26? We'll give him 10% of 26 people...I don't know where he's getting the $32,000."
Duffy said that salary would have made Smith the highest paid general manager in a league where other general managers were making as little as $200 per game.
Duffy also said Smith was a nice guy but the two had a dispute over money.
"He was a nice guy so we gave him a shot," Duffy said.
However, he would also criticize Smith's performance as the team's general manager during the conversation.
Duffy said he had recently attended a wedding at which the crowd was bigger than the crowds drawn by the team at the Florence Center. He also said the team had to forfeit its opening game because of a mistake Smith made with the roster.
"If he would have been a quarterback, he would have been fired before week 2," Duffy said.
Duffy also said when he first met Smith he believed him to be a special needs adult.
"I thought he had down syndrome," Duffy said.
Smith, Duffy added, had gone from professional football to the job of an assistant coach at a high school.
Duffy also denied Smith had a contract with the team.
Duffy also said he had bigger problems to worry about than Smith. He said he had testicular cancer and had recently had both of the affected glands removed.
During the conversation, Duffy also criticized the American Arena League as "an absolute sham."
Half the teams in the league, Duffy continued, did not have home venues.
There were times, Duffy said, where the team did not know who or where they were going to play until hours before the game.
He also took responsibility for keeping the team in the league.
