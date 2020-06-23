FLORENCE, S.C. – A truck loaded with boxes of produce from Titan Farms rolled into the Harvest Hope Food Bank parking lot on Tuesday morning for distribution to those most food insecure individuals in the area.
A thousand boxes of summer fruits and vegetables were delivered and paid for through Farmers to Food Banks as part of an effort to help families and farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Titan Farms in Ridge Springs is the largest peach grower on the east coast with more than 6,000 acres of peaches in production.
This program was put together by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the nonprofit South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture, said Taylor Livingston, Food Safety and Quality Assurance manager from Titan Farms.
“While this is a statewide effort with lots of moving parts, Titan’s proposal was specifically to serve families in the Pee Dee region,” said Eva Moore, communications director with the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.
The delivery on Tuesday was the second shipment of 1,000 boxes to arrive at Harvest Hope Food Bank at 2513 W. Lucas St., located behind the Pee Dee State Farmers Market.
Livingston said the 20-pound boxes containing peaches, cantaloupe, bell peppers, tomatoes, zucchinis and squash were delivered to the food bank for distribution.
Nicole Echols, the Pee Dee branch executive director of Harvest Hope Food Bank, said the food bank serves about 600,000 individuals in a 20-county area.
When the first load arrived and was distributed, Echols said the recipients “were beaming” over the produce.
“We traditionally give out can goods, and just to have fresh vegetables and fruit means so much to us,” Echols said.
She said they serve nine of the most rural, underserved areas of the state.
Echols said her partnering organizations are ready to move the produce.
“People are so excited,” she said. “This will make a huge impact.”
She said with the previous shipment, one of their partners, Hope Health, gave out 600 boxes in two hours to its clients.
Echols said people will be able to drive up to receive a box. She said people are hearing about the availability of the produce through “word of mouth” from their partner organizations and churches.
South Carolina Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers also was on hand for the unloading of boxes on Tuesday.
“We have eight (additional) distributors in the program,” Weathers said. “This is a statewide program. It is a good partnership.”
He said the program not only benefits those who are food insecure but the farmers as well. He said this is South Carolina-grown produce, distributed by South Carolina farms.
“This is something we are proud to do for South Carolina,” Weathers told the group waiting for the arrival of the boxes of fresh produce.
“We wanted to reach all areas of South Carolina,” said Lori Anne Carr, vice president of Titan Farms and owner with her husband Chalmers R. Carr III, president and CEO. “It is a way of giving back.”
Carr said our country is in a terrible time of need.
Echols said, “When everyone works together, it makes a big impact.”
Due to the charitable effort spearheaded by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the nonprofit South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture, area food banks will receive approximately $350,000 in produce grown by South Carolina farmers and roughly 300,000 pounds of fruits and vegetables,” stated a release by the South Carolina Department of Agriculture.
Launched just a few weeks ago, the Farmers to Food Banks effort raised money to help families and farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Moore said.
Eight other distributors selected to distribute food:
1. Orangeburg food hub ACE Basin Growers will create 450 “salad boxes” featuring South Carolina produce such as lettuce, cucumbers and peppers for delivery to sites in Berkeley, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, working with Harvest Hope Food Bank.
2. Dianne’s Call and Axiom Farms, a Midlands food hub, will supply approximately 9,554 pounds of South Carolina produce to more than 500 families in conjunction with Harvest Hope Food Bank.
3. Midlands wholesaler Senn Brothers will deliver 1,600 boxes of locally grown fruits and vegetables to Harvest Hope Food Bank.
4. Watsonia Farms, based in Monetta, South Carolina, will deliver 1,125 boxes of organic fruits and vegetables to Harvest Hope and Golden Harvest food banks.
5. Limehouse Produce, based in North Charleston, will deliver 1,200 boxes of local fruits and vegetables to Lowcountry Food Bank over two weeks, supplying families in 10 counties with fresh Certified South Carolina food.
6. Greenville-based Francis Produce will deliver 4,500 boxes, or around 81,000 pounds of food, to Harvest Hope’s Greenville location.
7. Charleston food hub GrowFood Carolina, which partners with more than 100 farmers, will deliver 560 boxes of farm-fresh South Carolina food to the Lowcountry Food Bank.
8. Freshlist, based in Charlotte, will buy fruits and vegetables from South Carolina farmers and deliver 2,000 food boxes to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina for distribution in Spartanburg, Cherokee, Union, York and Lancaster counties.
The initial period of food box distributions runs through June 30. If further donations come in, SCDA will consider another round of food distribution.
South Carolina Advocates for Agriculture is a 501(c)3 created in 2005 to help promote agriculture in the Palmetto State.
