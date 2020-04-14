HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville is working to make sure that it doesn't have to resort to employee furloughs.
Outgoing City Manager Natalie Zeigler told the council at a meeting Tuesday evening that the city was monitoring the economic effects of the shutdowns implemented to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The shutdowns have resulted in the temporary closing or slowing of business at many types of companies. With less business to be had, there's less revenue available to be taxed.
Also, since the implementation of shutdowns in mid-March, over 17 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits, including 1,685 initial claims in Darlington County.
With fewer people working, more people cannot afford to purchase homes or start businesses, thus lowering the demand for, and ultimately the prices of, homes. If homes are worth less money, there's less property tax value available for the city to tax.
Zeigler added that she did not have all the answers to the questions of the economic effects of the shutdowns but indicated that she expected a decline in revenue and that the staff was working on ways to reduce expenses to prevent the need for employee furloughs.
Tuesday's meeting was held via Zoom teleconferencing and broadcast on YouTube due to social distancing guidelines and limits on the number of people allowed to gather together that were implemented to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The council also:
- Approved final readings of ordinances renewing a lease for a property owned by Spondulits LLC that is adjacent to City Hall to serve as the visitors center at a cost of $1,450 per month from April 2020 to June 30, 2023, an ordinance renewing a lease agreement with the Darlington County Humane Society for property owned by the city and used as a thrift store by the society for $500 per month for the next year, and annexing property owned by the city at 1330 South Marquis Highway.
- Approved the first reading of an ordinance allowing T-Mobile to install cellular equipment on the city water tower on Poole Street that will pay the city $500 per month.
- Approved resolutions retaining Martin Driggers as the city's attorney and Elizabeth York as the city's judge, applying for a South Carolina Department of Public Safety Project Safe Neighborhood grant for the city's police department, and setting the fee for use of the city's jet vac truck on private property at $400 per hour.
- Approved proclamations declaring April Child Abuse Prevention month, Fair Housing month, and Sexual Assault Awareness month; April 19 as Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness Day; and June as Men's Health Awareness Month.
- Received as information an audit report from Sheheen Hancock and Godwin containing an unmodified opinion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.