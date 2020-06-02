HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Caroline Conner had a special request of the Hartsville High School Class of 2020 on Tuesday morning.
Conner provided the valedictory address at the abbreviated Hartsville graduation ceremony held at Kellytown Stadium for the class of 300 seniors.
Conner spoke for just under 6 minutes, during which time she asked her classmates to consider the graduation traditions of reflecting on the past and looking toward the future in a new way.
"However, I want the Class of 2020 to think about these things in a manner not always recognized: with a heart of gratitude," Conner said. "The gratitude we can find within ourselves ... is one worth clinging to."
She quoted teacher Eckhart Tolle, who said, "Acknowledging the good that you already have in your life is the foundation for all abundance.”
Conner encouraged the class to look at its accomplishments with gratitude.
"We are here because we pushed through every trial that we have faced," Conner continued. "Every time we thought we could do no more, we continued working, and we ignored every person who told us we couldn't make it."
Then she turned her attention back toward gratitude, encouraging the class to carry the attitude forward in their own lives after high school.
She also encouraged the class to continuously push to find spots of light so as to find abundance.
"This is a day we have all looked forward to since we set foot ..." Conner said. "While today may not be what we had hoped, it is extremely special. Regardless of the circumstances, I am so thankful to be with all of you here today and to have spent the last four years with you."
At several points during her speech, the microphone broadcasting the speech throughout the stadium stopped working, leaving gaps in Conner's speech.
Conner offered thanks to the school's teachers, guidance counselors, administration and other faculty for working to make the class's time at the school "so memorable." She also thanked the graduate's friends and families for celebrating successes and being there for the class during the trying times.
She especially thanked her own family. She said without them she would not be standing there today.
"I love you all, the big much," Conner said.
Hartsville Principal Corey Lewis provided an overview of the class's accomplishments.
Academically, 55 members of the class were candidates to take an International Baccalaureate course, 44 members of the class were named Darlington Board of Education Scholars, 31 were named Darlington County Board of Education honor graduates, 34 members were key to career interns, nine were candidates for an International Baccalaureate diploma and three members received the International Baccalaureate cord of distinction.
Also, 202 members of the class qualified for either the Palmetto Fellows, Hope or Life scholarships.
In arts, members of the class were named to the All-State Band and Chorus groups, the school's marching band won awards in the lower state and state level, and many members of the class participated in three plays.
Athletically, the class won a state championship in softball, a member won the individual state wrestling champion, the wrestling and football teams won the lower state championship, and the competition cheer team reached the state finals.
Socially, the class contributed to the success of several clubs, donated 4,000 service hours to local nonprofits and 1,000 units of blood to the American Red Cross.
Conner added that the class was not defined by its accomplishments but by how it uses those accomplishment to better the world around them.
The ceremony was also broadcast online with a virtual program.
Also, the scoreboard at Kellytown Stadium displayed all 20s Tuesday morning to mark the graduation of the Hartsville High School Class of 2020.
