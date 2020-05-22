HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville is set to reopen its recreational facilities over the next couple of weeks.
The city announced Friday morning that playgrounds, outdoor exercise equipment, and outdoor basketball court opened on Friday, the T.B. Thomas Sports Center will begin limited-capacity operation on Tuesday, and that the softball and baseball fields at Byerly Park will open on Monday, June 1.
The park bathrooms at each of the city's facilities are open for use and will continue to be cleaned and sanitized multiple times per day. This includes the facilities and equipment at Byerly Park, Lawton Park, Pride Park, and Burry Park.
The modified hours for the T.B. Thomas Sports Center are 8 a.m. – 1 p.m, Monday-Friday. The gymnasium will be open with two pickle ball courts, ellipticals, and stationary bikes. The second story walking track will be open on a limited basis to ensure safe distancing. The multi-function room, conference room, and cardio room will remain closed. Group exercise classes will continue to be suspended until further notice.
Practice on the softball and baseball fields will resume on Monday, June 1st with games scheduled to begin on Monday, June 15th. Coaches and league organizers will send out detailed information to teams on the expectations and safety guidelines as they resume their play.
Staff will be sanitizing and cleaning the facilities more frequently and taking measures to ensure social distancing and personnel interaction is within the guidelines set forth by Gov. Henry D. McMaster, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, and the Centers for Disease Control. Park guests should also do their part by maintaining social distancing, washing hands frequently, and avoiding personal interaction.
The city announced the first phase of its reopening on May 8, going into effect the following Monday. The offices that were opening their lobbies as a part of this first phase include the finance department, the police department and the public services department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.