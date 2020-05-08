HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville is set to begin reopening on Monday.
The offices that will begin opening their lobbies as a part of this first phase include the finance department, the police department, and the public services department.
Lauren Baker, public information director for the city, said, “While we are all ready to quickly find our new normal, the city of Hartsville is dedicated to the safety of residents, visitors, and staff. We believe that this multi-step reopening will allow us to better serve our city.”
The Finance Department lobby will be reopened to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. Entry may be made on the Carolina Avenue side of City Hall and customers will exit on the Fifth Street side. The ADA entrance will be locked, but can be unlocked to accommodate entry by calling 843-383-3015.
Only three customers will be allowed in the lobby at a time.
In addition to in-person service, water bills may still be paid: over the phone at 843-383-3015, by drop box located in the alcove at City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Ave., checks or money order only, by mail: P.O. Drawer 2497, Hartsville, SC 29551, checks or money order only, online at: hartsvillesc.csibillpay.com/Account/Login.aspx, automatic bank draft at https://www.hartsvillesc.gov/government/forms/utilities-bank-draft-payment-application, or at SPC Credit Union at 204 N. Fifth Street, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Customers must have their bill and pay the full amount due with cash or personal check only. A drive-thru option is available.
The human resources department will remain closed to the public. It may be reached by phone at 843-383-3026 or by email at human.resources@hartsvillesc.gov.
The Business Navigator will remain closed to the public. Any business may be taken care of by calling 843-383-3025 or emailing navigator@hartsvillesc.gov. There is also a dropbox on the door (5th Street side, Navigator entrance).
Business licenses can be obtained by calling the Business Navigator at 843-383-3025 and online at hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/business-license/.
Permits can be obtained in person and contractors should knock on the door for entry between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.. They may also be obtained by calling the Business Navigator at 843-383.-3025 and online at hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/permits/.
Inspections will follow normal procedures. Call 843-383-3025 or email navigator@hartsvillesc.gov to schedule.
The Public Services lobby will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Only one person will be allowed in the Public Services lobby at a time. Business may also be taken care of by calling 843-383-3006.
Garbage collection, recycling services, and yard debris are all on schedule at this time.
The Police Department lobby will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and limited services will be available.
Only one person will be allowed in the Police Department lobby at a time. Fingerprinting and background checks will remain suspended until further notice.
Requests for copies of reports and other non-emergency matters may be done in person or by calling 843.383.3011.
• The dog park, tennis courts, walking track, and soccer fields court are open at this time.
• Additional parks within the city will be open for passive recreation such as walking or jogging.
The Municipal Court office will be open to the public at City Hall. Municipal court will resume on June 11. Involved parties will receive a letter about their postponed court dates. Traffic tickets may be still paid by calling 843-383-3015. Bond hearings will be held via teleconference.
City officials continue to encourage residents to conduct as much business as possible over the phone, online, or by dropbox to help minimize the number of people inside the facilities throughout the day. Hartsville employees will be taking precautions as recommended by the CDC and DHEC to keep work spaces sanitized and remain distanced.
