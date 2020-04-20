HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville is set to begin work on a drainage study.
The city announced Friday that Nesbitt Surveying Company will conduct the study throughout the city. Work was scheduled to start Monday.
The surveyors will be working in and around the ditches and other stormwater locations throughout the city. The company will notify the property owners if they are in the area and need access for surveying purposes.
The surveyors will wear orange survey vests and will have surveying equipment with them. They will be driving trucks that have Nesbitt Surveying Co. clearly marked on the outside. The surveyors will not ask to come into homes or request personal information.
Residents who have questions about the surveying crew can contact the Hartsville Public Services Department at 843-383-3006 and select option 2.
