HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The small town with a big heart should have a Starbucks by end of the summer.
A Starbucks representative confirmed Thurday morning that the Starbucks to be located at 181 Westfield St. in Hartsville would be opening in the summer.
The store will employ approximately 25 people and will feature a drive-thru. Access to the Starbucks site will be through existing access points on Westfield and South Fourth streets.
A site plan for the development was approved by the city of Hartsville's planning commission in late April 2019.
The site plan called for the subdivision of the lot located at 139 Wesfield St., currently home to Big Lots, and the development of new outparcel created by the subdivision. Both parcels are owned by The Shops at Hartsville LLC, a privately held company in Hartsville, through different limited liability companies.
The company will own the property while Starbucks will be the tenant.
The Hartsville Starbucks is the third to come to the Pee Dee in the last couple of years.
A Starbucks located at 2106 West Lucas St. in Florence is now open. That store was confirmed to be a Starbucks by the Morning News last fall when the shopping center it resides within was being built.
The new location is directly in front of the Hampton Inn on West Lucas Street, across the street from the Young’s Pecan store and Pilot Travel Center. It is just off Interstate 95, making it convenient for travelers looking to exit and get back on the interstate quickly.
The West Lucas Starbucks is expected to employ about 40 people and offer customers a 2,458-square-foot café and drive-thru.This Starbucks is the fifth location in Florence, joining one at the Florence Mall, one on the Pamplico Highway across from MUSC Health Florence Medical Center, one in McLeod Regional Medical Center, and one in Target.
The Pamplico Highway location opened in December 2018.
Starbucks was founded in 1971 in Seattle, Wash. It expanded from six stores in the Seattle area in the 1980s after being purchased by former manager Howard Schultz. Schultz served as the CEO of Starbucks from 1986 to 2000 and 2008 to 2017. The chain has over 28,000 locations around the world.
