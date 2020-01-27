HARTSVILLE, S.C. – One of two alleged shooters at a Hartsville lounge has been identified.
Two people died and four others were injured in the shooting early Sunday morning at Mac’s Lounge in the 100 block of Camden Avenue.
Darius Grant Dickey has been charged with four counts of attempted murder, pointing and presenting a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, having a gun where alcohol is sold and a violation of a city ordinance.
Bond was denied pursuant to the Darlington County booking website.
Dickey and another suspect were taken into custody Monday morning, according to a news release from the city.
The name of the other person won’t be released until additional warrants have been served.
The quick apprehension of Dickey was possible thanks to efforts of the U.S. Marshals Service as they tracked him outside of Darlington County.
Those persons injured are being treated at area health care facilities, according to city of Hartsville spokeswoman Lauren Baker. Because of patient privacy standards, their conditions are not available for release at this time.
Hartsville police were dispatched to the lounge following a call received at 1:59 a.m., according to Baker.
Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified the dead as Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29.
This is still an ongoing and active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartsville Police Department at 843-383-3011.
The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the U.S. Marshals Service are assisting in the investigation.
The motive remains unclear.
