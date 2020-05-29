HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville continues to reopen.
The city announced Friday that it will be reopening additional facilities including the city's tourism department including The Key to Your Hartsville and The Hartsville Museum.
“We are excited to begin opening attractions and resources for Hartsville tourists,” said Lauren Baker, director of tourism and communications with the city. “We have noticed a gradual increase of traffic around town as our restaurants and retail businesses have reopened. Our staff is ready to greet guests and help maintain a safe environment with regular sanitizing schedules and social distancing protocols.”
The Key to Your Hartsville, the Hartsville Visitor’s Center, will reopen on Monday, June 1. The modified hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. The gift shop and information center will be available for guests. Two guests will be allowed inside at one time. The staff can still be reached by phone at 843-917-0602 and visitor information can also be found online at www.visithartsvillesc.com.
The Hartsville Museum will reopen on Wednesday, June 3. The modified hours of operation are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Monday-Friday. A maximum of 10 guests will be allowed inside at one time. Guests are asked to enter through the front entrance at 222 N. Fifth St. and follow a one-way traffic pattern with the exit at the rear of the facility. The Hartsville Museum will have the annual Swamp Fox Quilters exhibit on display in the museum through the Labor Day holiday.
The city also announced the dates for the annual Screen on the Green Outdoor Movie Series held in Burry Park. This summer’s series will feature a modified schedule of movies and social distancing guidelines will be followed in the park to ensure that everyone can have a great time. On June 13, the city will show "Moana," sponsored by Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, on June 27, "Jumanji: The Next Level," sponsored by the Children’s Group, and on Aug. 1, "The Incredibles 2," sponsored by Hartsville police and fire departments.
