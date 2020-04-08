HARTSVILLE, S.C. – Two people died early Wednesday morning in what investigators said appears to have been a murder suicide.
The 3 a.m. shooting happened at the Landmark Inn on Fourth Street in Hartsville, according to a city spokesperson.
The Hartsville Police Department, Hartsville Fire Department, Darlington County Sheriff's Office and the Darlington County Coroner's Office responded.
The coroner's office has not yet released the identity of the victims.
