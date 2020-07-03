HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Branch of the NAACP has received a grant from the United Way Association of South Carolina to support its efforts to encourage completion of the 2020 Census.
The United Way Association of S.C. in partnership with the South Carolina Grantmakers Network and Together South Carolina provided the grant. The funds will be used to help to increase the response rates of hard-to-count populations in Hartsville and Lamar. To increase the response rate, the Hartsville Branch of the NAACP will host drive-thru 2020 Census-counting events in Hartsville and Lamar.
The Hartsville event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. July 18 at the Butler Community Center campus at 1103 S. Sixth St. The Lamar event is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. Aug. 15 at the Hines Funeral Home, at 201 West Pearl St.
At each event, residents can fill out the census survey online, receive a safety bag gift while supplies last and be entered into a raffle to win either a flat-screen television or a tablet.
The 2020 Census questionnaire began to be distributed in March. Households can respond online, by phone or by mail.
Every 10 years, the Constitution of the United States mandates counting those living in the 50 states, Washington, D.C., and the five U.S. territories: Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa. The information collected is used to determine the number of members of the House of Representatives each state has and the distribution of billions in federal funding, and will be a factor in determining redistricting in the South Carolina General Assembly.
The NAACP is the oldest and largest civil rights organization in the nation. Its mission is to ensure the political, educational, social, economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate race-based discrimination.
For more information on these events, call Hartsville Branch President Lunella Williams at 843-616-1294, or First Vice President Jennifer Heusel at 812-606-9198. Information is also available on the Hartsville Branch’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.