FLORENCE, S.C. — Two members of the Swamp Fox Quilters in Florence are answering the call to produce masks to help with shortage due to the coronavirus outbreak. Rita Studdard of Hartsville and Melana Maxie of Manning are making masks.
Studdard of Hartsville is sewing masks for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia, where her daughter, Christie Studdard Baker, works as am anesthesiology assistant in the operating room. Her daughter was a science teacher in Hartsville for about 11 years.
“They put out a request for sewers, and a pattern to make a mask to fit over the N95 masks, because they had to use them multiple times due to the shortage,” Studdard said.
“I’ve been sewing all my life,” she said. “I was making Barbie doll clothes when I was 8 or 10.”
Studdard is a member of the Swamp Fox Quilters in Florence.
“I started quilting in the ‘80s and make about four or five a year,” Studdard said.
She answered the call to make masks because she sews and her daughter asked.
"The main reason I’m sewing these masks is to try to protect our daughter," Studdard said.
Studdard said she would be willing to make them for other hospitals and doctors' offices.
Studdard said the instructions sent out by the hospital specified that the masks be made of 50/50 or 60/40 polycotton fabric. She said the broadcloth will repel moisture to some degree.
“Broadcloth is a dirty word to a quilter like me,” she said.
But she found some broadcloth in pastel colors of pink, yellow and mint green in her sewing room left over from dresses she had made.
Thus far, Studdard said, she has made about 35-40 masks.
“They are hard to make because they are two layers of material, are rounded to fit over the N95 masks,” Studdard said. “I would have made them totally different, but they didn’t ask me to make the pattern.”
Studdard said the pattern instructions say it takes about seven minutes to make one, but it takes longer if you are going to make them right. It takes her about 30 minutes to make one.
Studdard said she can work steadily for about an hour and then has to take a break.
Studdard said there are several patterns online for making masks. Some are more streamlined and easier to make, she said. The ones she is making are shaped like the masks they will cover.
“I also made some for my neighbor who works in radiology in Sumter,” she said.
And she made some for a friend for a doctor’s office.
A cancer patient, Studdard said she is making masks for her and her husband to wear, too.
“I am making some for my husband and myself with a different pattern,” she said. “Ours are not N95 masks.”
These are made out of cloth and look like the ones you are given at the doctor’s office, Studdard said.
Studdard said she starts back on chemotherapy on Monday, which will result in a weakened immune system.
“It’s really scary,” Studdard said.
She is staying home as much as possible. She has difficulty breathing at times and said she understands the seriousness of the coronavirus pandemic.
Studdard said she is prepared for whatever happens in the weeks to come.
The pattern and instructions Studdard used can be found at https://www.phoebehealth.com/coronavirus.
Maxie in Manning sent some long-distance love to a cousin who works at a hospital in Columbus, Ohio.
"I got 26 out in the mail yesterday," Maxie said Wednesday "Today I'm just going to make masks until I run out of elastic. I figure I have enough for about 70."
Sewing is nothing new to Maxie, a member of Swamp Fox Quilters and a contributor to Quilts of Valor.
Maxie said she got the inspiration from Facebook when a post popped up in her feed — a feed laden with sewing posts because of her quilting hobby.
"I found another website, not Facebook related, and looked at fabrics that would be best," she said. "Shirt waist/quilt fabric is pretty good. It'll catch about 70 percent, which is better than zero."
From there, Maxie said, she went into her fabric stash to see what she had available and found, to her surprise, some with Brutus Buckeye on them.
"It doesn't take that much to make a mask. It's a 6x9-inch rectangle," Maxie said.
After getting the pattern, Maxie said, she went to a Summerville fabric store and bought all the elastic she could find.
"I'm making about five an hour when I production line it," she said.
She said she was looking to hand them out to some retirees in her neighborhood, postal workers, grocery workers and a nearby hospital.
"God bless 'em. I hope we all get through it," Maxie said.
The challenge to making masks is that elastic is now nowhere to be found, she said.
The price is up online and the fabric dealer she uses in North Carolina didn't have any and said his phone was ringing off the hook with people looking for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.