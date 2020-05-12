HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville will be trading administrative officials with Goose Creek.
The Hartsville City Council voted Tuesday evening to approve the hire of interim Goose Creek City Administrator Daniel Moore to the role of city manager. Moore will replace Natalie Zeigler who announced in March that she would be leaving Hartsville to take the permanent administrator position with the Berkeley County city.
The lead administrative official for Goose Creek is known as a city administrator. Hartsville's lead official is known as a city manager. The differences in title arise because of the designation of form of government by the cities. Goose Creek uses a council form of government while Hartsville uses a council-manager form of government. The major difference between the forms is that a city manager's duties are spelled out by state statute while an administrator's duties are determined by municipal code according to a PowerPoint presentation of the South Carolina Municipal Association.
"I am humbled and honored to serve as the next city manager for Hartsville," Moore said in a media advisory. "My family and I have quickly fallen in love with Hartsville and are excited to join this amazing community."
"Our city is filled with amazing people that have a true passion for Hartsville," Mayor Mel Pennington IV said. "It was important to city council to find a manager that was passionate and dedicated to continuing to help improve Hartsville for all that love this city. We believe that Daniel Moore is the type of leader that will bring enthusiasm and dedication to Hartsville that our residents and visitors have come to expect."
Moore is scheduled to begin his employment in Hartsville on June 8.
Zeigler will assist Moore with his transition before his official start date, according to an announcement by the city late Tuesday evening.
Moore was appointed the interim city manager of Goose Creek in April.
The previous Goose Creek city administrator, Jake Broom, left to become the chief operating officer of the South Carolina Municipal Association in April.
The municipal association serves and represents the Palmetto State's 271 incorporated municipalities.
Prior to his appointment as interim city administrator, Moore served as an assistant city administrator tasked with oversight of human resources, planning and zoning, information technology, the municipal court, and the city clerk. He also served as the interim director of the planning and zoning and human resources departments. Moore has worked for the city of Goose Creek since May 2017, according to an article available on the city's website.
He has also served as the public services administrative coordinator for North Augusta, a city located across the Savannah River from Augusta, Georgia. While employed with that city, Moore became the city's first graduate of the South Carolina Municipal Association's Risk Management Institute.
Moore holds a master's degree in public administration and a bachelor's degree in communications from Augusta University.
Augusta University was created in 2013 from the merger of Augusta State University and the Georgia Health Sciences University. Both were located in Augusta, Georgia. The merged school was known from 2013 to 2015 as Georgia Regents University. The school plays in the NCAA Division II Peach Belt Conference in most sports. Notable alumni include Patrick Reed, winner of the 2018 Masters.
Moore will be moving to Hartsville with his wife, Sarah, and children, Oliver and Ava.
In other action Tuesday, the city council also conducted the public hearing and final reading of an ordinance allowing T-Mobile to place a cell phone tower atop a city water tower on Poole Street, the first reading of an ordinance extending the city's emergency declaration related to COVID-19, resolutions approving a contractor for the terminal of and approving two grant applications for the Hartsville Regional Airport, and proclamations declaring May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 2020 as Building Safety Month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.