HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The Hartsville Farmers Market will operate a little differently this month.
It is only going to be a drive-thru on the 100 block of East Carolina Avenue. Because of the coronavirus threat, no pets or pedestrians will be allowed.
Vendors coming to the market will include A&A Produce, offering "farmers-choice" boxes; Sunny Cedar Farms from Sumter offering pasture-raised pork, including sausage, bacon and tenderloins; Sugar Hill Acres offering potatoes, barbecue sauce, CBD oil products and fresh oregano; Angel Crafts Bakery offering fresh-baked multi-seed breads and rolls; and Pee Dee Honey and Floydale Honey offering local honey.
Purchased items will be loaded into customer's cars, by farmers taking every precaution, including masks, gloves and using hand-washing stations.
See Main Street Hartsville's Facebook Event for more information and pre-order forms.
The market will run west on the 100 block of East Carolina Avenue, with traffic driving from 4th and Carolina toward 5th and Carolina, and making a right-hand turn only to exit the market.
"We are excited to be able to provide access to farm-fresh, local foods to our community during this time, especially with the safety of a limited contact drive-thru," said Suzy Moyd of Main Street Hartsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.