HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville is expected to move a step closer to the completion to one man's 20-year dream Tuesday evening.
On the agenda for Tuesday's meeting of the city council is Resolution 05-20-01, which approves the selection of a contractor for the construction of a new 3,300-square-foot terminal facility at the Hartsville Regional Airport.
The resolution recommends awarding the construction contract to Mashburn Construction Company of Columbia in the amount of $1.08 million.
The city is receiving state and federal funds for the completion of the project. A $500,000 part of the state budget was presented at a ceremony in February.
At that ceremony, Dr. Lee Gardner, chair of the city's airport advisory committee, said the project was a 20-year dream for him.
It is hoped that the new terminal will increase the city's attractiveness to business developers.
There is also another resolution on Tuesday's agenda to approve a $30,000 Federal Aviation Administration grant to cover operating expenses at the airport.
Hartsville Regional Airport is a city-owned public-use airport located three nautical miles northwest of the central business district of Hartsville. With a runway length of 5,000 feet, the airport accommodates a wide array of aircraft.
Also on the agenda for the meeting is the public hearing of an ordinance allowing T-Mobile to place a cell phone tower atop a city water tower, the first reading of an ordinance extending the city's emergency declaration related to COVID-19, a resolution naming a city council member to the finance, audit and budget committee, and proclamations declaring May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and May 2020 as Building Safety Month.
There is also an executive session scheduled regarding the city manager's position.
The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.
It will be open to the public, but those attending will be required to maintain social distancing practices. Also, the meeting will be available via the city's YouTube channel the next day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.