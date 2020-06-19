Morning News
HARTSVILLE, S.C. — June 19, 2020 will be known as Juneteenth Celebration Day in Hartsville.
The Hartsville City Council presented a proclamation declaring the holiday and urging all residents of the city to become more aware of the significance of this celebration of African American history and in the heritage of the city.
Juneteenth is a portmanteau of the words June and nineteenth. June 19, 1865 was the date on which Union Gen. Gordon Granger read aloud the contents of a proclamation that included an order freeing enslaved persons in the Confederate States of America. President Abraham Lincoln issued the emancipation proclamation in 1862 — it came into effect on Jan. 1, 1863 — but the Union did not have the manpower to be able to enforce the order in the Confederate States until Lee surrendered in April 1865 and the Army of the Trans-Mississippi surrendered in early June.
The Emancipation Proclamation applied only to enslaved people living in the Confederate States. The enslaved people living the Union states were not freed until Dec. 6, 1865 when the Thirteenth Amendment was approved.
