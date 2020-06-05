HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The city of Hartsville continues to re-open to the public.
The city announced Friday morning that its finance department lobby will be reopened to the public Monday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, the business navigator will be reopened to the public from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday to Friday, the public services lobby will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday, the police department lobby will be reopened to the public from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday, the fire department lobby will be reopened to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Coach T.B. Thomas Sports Center has been reopened to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday with limited access, and the municipal court office will be open to the public at City Hall.
“Our teams have done well gradually adjusting to new procedures put in place to protect employees and residents," said Hartsville public information officer Lauren Baker. "We understand that COVID-19 is still active in our area and while we are returning to more normalcy in operations, we know that we cannot yet return to business as usual.”
Entry to the finance department lobby may be made on the Carolina Avenue side of City Hall and customers will exit on the Fifth Street side. The ADA entrance will be locked, but can be unlocked to accommodate entry by calling 843-383-3015. Only three customers will be allowed in the lobby a time.
In addition to in-person service, water bills may still be paid over the phone at 843-383-3015, by drop box located in the alcove at City Hall, 100 E. Carolina Ave., by checks or money order only, by mail to P.O. Drawer 2497, Hartsville, SC 29551, online at hartsvillesc.csibillpay.com/Account/Login.aspx, via automatic bank draft at hartsvillesc.gov/government/forms/utilities-bank-draft-payment-application/ or at SPC Credit Union, 204 N. Fifth Street, 8 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Monday – Friday.
Mailed or dropped-off water bills may be paid by check or money order only.
At SPC, customers must have their bill and pay the full amount due with cash or personal check only. A drive-thru option is available.
Entry to the business navigator may be made on the Fifth Street side of the building. Only one customer will be allowed in the lobby at a time. Business licenses can be obtained by calling the business navigator at 843-383-3025 and online at hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/business-license/. Permits can be obtained in person and contractors should knock on the door for entry between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. They may also be obtained by calling the business navigator at 843-383-3025 and online at hartsvillesc.gov/business-navigator/permits/.
Business with the Public Services office may also be taken care of by calling 843-383-3006. Only one person will be allowed in the Public Services lobby at a time. Garbage collection, recycling services, and yard debris are all on schedule at this time.
Only one person will be allowed in the police department lobby at a time. Fingerprinting and background checks will also resume.
Fire reports may still be obtained by calling 843-383-3000 or emailing sherry.griggs@hartsvillesc.gov.
All playgrounds, courts, fields, and outdoor equipment have been reopened for public use, but social distancing guidelines should be followed.
Municipal court remains suspended indefinitely. Involved parties will receive a letter about their court dates once they have been rescheduled. Traffic tickets may be still paid by calling 843-383-3015.
