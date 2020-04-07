HARTSVILLE, S.C. — The new decade will start the same way the old one did for Hartsville: with a search for a new city manager.
The Hartsville City Council voted to begin advertising for the city manager position within the next 24 hours and to waive the 120-day notice requirement for outgoing City Manager Natalie Zeigler in a special city council meeting held Tuesday morning.
Zeigler confirmed that she would be leaving to take the position of city administrator with Goose Creek, a Charleston suburb.
Zeigler said the Berkeley County city has strong leadership and is experiencing tremendous growth.
"I've been here almost 10 years, and the timing seemed right for this move," she said.
Her last day in Hartsville will be June 10 with a start date in Goose Creek of June 15. The Goose Creek City Council voted to hire Zeigler on March 30.
"Managing the City of Hartsville has been one of the greatest honors of my career," Zeigler said in a resignation letter submitted to Mayor Mel Pennington and the city council on March 30. "You believed in me and allowed me a chance to serve in this role, and I will be forever grateful for this opportunity."
Zeigler also praised the council's leadership and direction and thanked them for giving her the latitude and flexibility to carry out council directives as she saw fit.
"I continue to be impressed by our City Department Heads and staff, and I have the utmost respect for their dedication to Hartsville," Zeigler said in the letter.
Zeigler said she is most proud of building a great team that lives and breathes building the city.
"We've had numerous new businesses open, Neptune Island is not only gorgeous, but is attracting visitors from all over, and I hear often how proud people are to say they are from Hartsville," Zeigler said. "Community pride is what makes this place so special."
She also acknowledged that her departure comes at a less-than-ideal time with threat of COVID-19 looming over the city but added that her departure was in the works before the virus emerged as a threat.
"I started the process of interviewing prior to COVID-19 disrupting our lives, but I know Hartsville has solid leadership, residents, and business owners and is well positioned to overcome this," she added Tuesday afternoon.
Zeigler was hired at a Nov. 1, 2010 meeting of the city council. She was offered the position in late October of 2010.
Prior to becoming the Hartsville city manager, Zeigler served in the same role for the town of Springdale, a Columbia suburb in Lexington County.
She began work for the city in December 2010 replacing interim City Manager Vern Myers, who served from January 2010 until Zeigler took the position in December.
Myers replaced Dr. Jim Pennington, who resigned in January 2010 after 8½ years in the position.
