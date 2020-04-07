Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE SOUTH CAROLINA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIVISION. THE SOUTH CAROLINA EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT DIVISION HAS ISSUED A CIVIL EMERGENCY MESSAGE: ALL RESIDENTS IN THE STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA MUST GO HOME AND STAY HOME TO LIMIT THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 VIRUS. GOVERNOR HENRY MCMASTER HAS ISSUED A MANDATORY "HOME OR WORK" EXECUTIVE ORDER THAT DIRECTS ALL SOUTH CAROLINA RESIDENTS TO STAY HOME. EXCEPTIONS TO STAYING HOME INCLUDE GOING TO WORK, VISITING FAMILY WHO MAY NEED ASSISTANCE, GOING OUTDOORS FOR EXERCISE AND ONLY WHILE TAKING THE PROPER SAFETY PRECAUTIONS TO PREVENT INFECTION. HEALTH SAFETY PRECAUTIONS INCLUDE: STAYING AT LEAST SIX FEET AWAY FROM PEOPLE YOU DO NOT LIVE WITH, NOT TOUCHING OR USING SHARED EQUIPMENT, FREQUENTLY CLEANING SURFACES AND AVOIDING LARGE GROUPS. OFFICIALS WITH THE DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTAL CONTROL HAVE CONFIRMED NOVEL CORONAVIRUS INFECTIONS IN ALL COUNTIES IN SOUTH CAROLINA. CONTINUE TO MONITOR LOCAL MEDIA AND OFFICIAL, VERIFIED ONLINE SOURCES SUCH AS SCEMD.ORG AND SCDHEC.GOV FOR INFORMATION ABOUT HOW TO PROTECT YOURSELF FROM COVID-19.