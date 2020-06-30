Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT FOR EASTERN FLORENCE...SOUTHWESTERN DILLON AND MARION COUNTIES UNTIL 600 PM EDT... AT 458 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A STRONG THUNDERSTORM OVER MARS BLUFF, OR 8 MILES NORTHEAST OF FLORENCE, MOVING SOUTHEAST AT 20 MPH. PEA SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 30 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THIS STORM. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... FLORENCE, MARION, PAMPLICO, QUINBY, BLUE BRICK, MARS BLUFF, GAPWAY, RAINS, GRESHAM, CLAUSSEN, KINGSBURG, MCLEOD REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER, CAROLINAS HOSPITAL SYSTEM - MARION, CAROLINAS HOSPITAL SYSTEM - CEDAR TOWER AND HEALTH SOUTH REHABILITATION HOSPITAL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THUNDERSTORMS CAN POSE A VARIETY OF THREATS INCLUDING GUSTY WINDS, SMALL HAIL, CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING, AND LOCALIZED FLOODING. IT IS RECOMMENDED THAT YOU REMAIN INDOORS UNTIL THE STORM PASSES. TORRENTIAL RAINFALL IS ALSO OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM, AND MAY LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING. DO NOT DRIVE YOUR VEHICLE THROUGH FLOODED ROADWAYS. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. &&