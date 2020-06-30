HARTSVILLE, S.C. — Hartsville City Council members on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution that encourages residents to wear masks in certain situations within the city.
Tuesday's vote came at a called city council meeting.
"As the resolution reads, City Council finds it vitally important that individuals work together to decrease the widespread proliferation of COVID-19 among citizens of the City," Hartsville spokeswoman Lauren Baker wrote in a media advisory on the vote.
"While this resolution does not mandate that everyone wear masks, it does encourage and emphasize the importance of mask wearing when in public," Baker said.
The resolution outlines circumstances in which people should wear a face mask including:
- Inside any building which is open to the public.
- Waiting to enter any building which is open to the public.
- Interacting with other people in outdoor spaces, including but not limited to curbside pickup, delivery, and service calls.
- Engaging in business activities in public, commercial, or industrial spaces.
- Utilizing public or commercial transportation services.
- Walking or operating in any public, commercial, or industrial area where maintaining a distance of six feet between other persons at all times is not possible.
Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center has agreed to provide 5,000 cloth masks to members of the community.
Details on distribution of these masks will be provided later.
“As the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases rise across our state, city council felt that by passing a resolution such as this, more residents would follow the guidance by the CDC, SCDHEC, and our local healthcare providers," Baker said. "This is an important step to ensuring that we can keep Hartsville residents safe and hopefully minimize the spread of COVID-19.”
