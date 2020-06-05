Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... BLACK CREEK AT QUINBY AFFECTING DARLINGTON AND FLORENCE COUNTIES SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING HAS BEEN EXTENDED FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... LYNCHES AT EFFINGHAM AFFECTING FLORENCE COUNTY SC BLACK AT KINGSTREE AFFECTING WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY SC ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS... NORTHEAST CAPE FEAR NEAR BURGAW AFFECTING PENDER COUNTY NC LUMBER NEAR LUMBERTON AFFECTING ROBESON COUNTY NC LITTLE PEE DEE AT GALIVANTS FERRY AFFECTING HORRY AND MARION COUNTIES SC WACCAMAW AT CONWAY AFFECTING HORRY COUNTY SC GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE AFFECTING FLORENCE AND MARION COUNTIES SC PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE WITH INTERESTS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD TAKE THE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY FROM THE FLOOD WATERS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE AT WEATHER.GOV/ILM UNDER THE "RIVERS AND LAKES" LINK. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE GREAT PEE DEE AT PEE DEE. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 11:00 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 24.86 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 19.0 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 24.9 FEET BY THIS AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL RISES MAY BE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 25.0 FEET...FLOOD WATERS WILL CONTINUE TO AFFECT LOGGING OPERATIONS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM FROM PEE DEE. FLOODING OF FARMLANDS ADJACENT TO THE RIVER WILL WORSEN. &&