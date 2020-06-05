SALISBURY, N.C. — Food Lion has announced that the BiLo on West Carolina Avenue in Hartsville is one of the supermarkets it is acquiring. Food Lion has entered into a transaction to purchase stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers.
The transition to a Food Lion is expected to take place by the spring of 2021. The Hartsville store is one of 62 BiLo/Harveys Supermarket stores to be acquired by Food Lion and one of 38 BiLo stores in South Carolina.
Other store locations in South Carolina on the list are in Anderson, Beaufort, Cayce, Chesnee, Chester, Columbia, Edisto Island, Fountain Inn, Greenville, Greenwood, Greer, Honea Path, Inman, North Myrtle Beach, Orangeburg, Pawleys Island, Pelzer, Pendleton, Prosperity, Saint George, Saluda, Seneca, Simpsonville, Spartanburg, Summerville, Sumter, Walterboro, Winnsboro and York.
The stores will remain open as BiLo and Harveys Supermarket until the transaction is complete, which is expected to take place over a staggered period from January to April 2021. Once the transaction is complete, Food Lion plans to operate all the stores under the Food Lion banner.
“We are so excited to add these new locations to our more than 630 stores across Georgia and the Carolinas,” said Food Lion President Meg Ham. “We’ve been serving customers in these larger regions for almost 60 years. We’re thrilled to add these locations and serve even more towns and cities across these three states with fresh, quality products at affordable prices every day with the caring, friendly service customers expect from their local Food Lion.”
Food Lion said it expects to hire more than 4,650 people to serve customers at the 62 new stores.
“Caring for families and communities is at the heart of our brand. We believe no one should have to choose between dinner and rent and gas and groceries,” Ham said. “That’s why Food Lion recently announced a goal of providing 1 billion more meals through our hunger-relief platform, Food Lion Feeds, to feed our neighbors in need. As part of that commitment to the most vulnerable in our communities, these new stores will also be paired with local food bank partners. Caring is who we are and what we do at Food Lion.”
Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has donated more than 500 million meals to individuals and families since 2014, and has committed to donate 1 billion more meals by 2025.
Through its network of 30 Feeding America® food bank partners, Food Lion ensures food that is unable to be sold in its stores but is perfectly safe to eat, is donated to serve those in need.
Food Lion will be served by ADUSA Distribution LLC through the Mauldin distribution center once the transaction is complete. The distribution center will support the newly acquired 62 stores and Food Lion’s network of stores. The handover is anticipated to be complete in the first half of 2021.
Food Lion is based in Salisbury, N.C., and has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs 77,000 people.
Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.