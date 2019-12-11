FLORENCE, S.C — Harlem Globetrotter Flip White encouraged Savannah Grove Elementary School students Wednesday morning to TEAM Up at School against bullying.
T.E.A.M. (talk, empathize, ask and mobilize) Up at School is a program that was designed by the National Campaign to Stop Violence to give children solutions to prevent bullying.
During the event White broke the acronym T.E.A.M. down with students using student volunteers.
White encouraged students to talk to someone, whether it is a teacher, counselor, parent or sibling, if they have a problem.
“You must talk to somebody if you’re having an issue,” White said. “You cannot bottle everything in. You cannot keep it to yourself. You must talk about it. If you have an issue or somebody is bothering you or giving you a problem, you must talk.”
White then got Addison Collins, a student, to help demonstrate empathy. As Addison walked up the steps with White, he fell, and Addison helped him back up.
“What you all do not know, she has exercised empathy,” Addison said. “She didn’t laugh, she helped me, she thought about somebody else, she thought about somebody in the next person’s shoes.”
White said “ask” stands for the question: “Where can I go to feel safe?”
White finished with the word “mobilize,” which brings the first three words together.
“Mobilize means to move,” White said. “I challenge everybody to move around, talk to somebody that’s new, that you’ve never talked to before, give somebody a compliment.”
To end the presentation, White demonstrated the magic circle, a pregame warmup in which players stand in a circle and do ball tricks, with the students and Principal David Copeland.
Copeland, at the end of the event, challenged students to go out and sit with someone new during lunch and get to know him or her.
“This was a wonderful experience and a great opportunity,” Copeland said. “The message that he shared with our students about being a team and bullying was very important nowadays.
“We are just so happy that he was able to bring this message to our school this morning,” he said.
Savannah Grove has received a visit from a Harlem Globetrotters player in the past, Copeland said.
White, who has been with the Harlem Globetrotters for six seasons, said he has made several school visits.
“I’ve been to a lot of schools,” White said. “I just love the interaction, just being up close and personal with the kids. There’s nothing more exciting than that.”
Harlem Globetrotters players present the program to more than 300 schools across the nation each year.
The Harlem Globetrotters will be in Florence at 7 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the Florence Center for their Pushing the Limits tour. Tickets start at $20.
To buy tickets for the January event, visit www.harlemglobetrotters.com.
