HARTSVILLE, S.C. -- Linda Stevens got a text from her daughter Sunday.
“Happy Mother’s Day, mom. Sorry we couldn’t get together because of COVID-19.”
Stevens says when she pulled into her driveway in Hartsville, her daughter was there along with two other children and grandchildren.
“They showed up and brought all the food. We stayed apart as best we could,” said Stevens.
Steven’s children traveled from Florence and Charlotte to see their mom, whom they haven’t been able to enjoy a meal with since March.
