FLORENCE
Birthdays are a big deal for the Andrew family.
Celebrating in their usual big style way became a challenge for how Rebecca and Kristopher Andrews would celebrate son Eason's fourth birthday this year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Even as some restrictions were being lifted in South Carolina, the couple say they remained cautious, because Rebecca is pregnant with the couple's third child.
But overcoming challenges is nothing new to Rebecca Andrews. She is a special needs teacher at Wilson High School, where she teaches students with autism.
With so many restrictions Andrews was determined to make this a birthday Eason wouldn't forget.
"He is so into firetrucks,” Rebecca said. “He takes it very seriously."
So Rebecca put her creativity to work and surprised Eason on Sunday with the biggest fire truck he has ever seen, thanks to the Howe Springs Fire Department.
Friends, family and neighbors also drove by for a birthday parade for Eason, wearing plastic fire hats.
