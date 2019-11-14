PAMPLICO, S.C. -- Hannah-Pamplico Elementary School students in the school's 4H program celebrated Socktober in the month of October.
Socktober is a national community service effort that takes place during October with a goal toi collect socks for the homeless before temperatures get too cold.
The students set a goal of 500 pair of socks and blew the goal away by collecting 753 pair of socks, according to a release from the school.
The socks will be donated to House of Hope.
"When you give kids the opportunity to show kindness, they exceed our expectations every time," said advisor Victoria Welch through the release.
